Russia to restart regular flights with Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and others

Russia from May 25 will restart regular air travel between Iceland, Malta, Mexico, Portugal and Saudi Arabia, the government’s coronavirus response headquarters said in a statement on Friday.

The decision was made with regard to the epidemiological situation in the countries, the government team said, adding the decision was made on a mutual basis.

