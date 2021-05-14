.
.
.
.
Language

Russia to restart regular flights with Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and others

An Aeroflot’s aircraft taxis at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo international airport. (AFP)
An Aeroflot’s aircraft taxis at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo international airport. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Russia to restart regular flights with Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and others

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia from May 25 will restart regular air travel between Iceland, Malta, Mexico, Portugal and Saudi Arabia, the government’s coronavirus response headquarters said in a statement on Friday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The decision was made with regard to the epidemiological situation in the countries, the government team said, adding the decision was made on a mutual basis.

Read more:

UK PM expects easing of COVID-19 lockdown to go ahead on Monday

Saudi Arabia reports 927 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, 12 deaths

Boris Johnson says UK will accelerate COVID-19 vaccination program

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Israel fired 450 missiles at Gaza within 40 minutes overnight: Spokesman Israel fired 450 missiles at Gaza within 40 minutes overnight: Spokesman
Israeli airstrikes kill 115 Palestinians in Gaza, including 27 children, 11 women Israeli airstrikes kill 115 Palestinians in Gaza, including 27 children, 11 women
Top Content
Watch: Lightning strike in Saudi Arabia splits mountain rock, causes damage Watch: Lightning strike in Saudi Arabia splits mountain rock, causes damage
At least three rockets fired at Israel from south Lebanon At least three rockets fired at Israel from south Lebanon
Israel fired 450 missiles at Gaza within 40 minutes overnight: Spokesman Israel fired 450 missiles at Gaza within 40 minutes overnight: Spokesman
Israeli army launches military operation on Gaza Strip Israeli army launches military operation on Gaza Strip
Gaza hospitals already struggling with COVID-19 now treating injured Gaza hospitals already struggling with COVID-19 now treating injured
Turkey’s Karpowership shutting down electricity generation to Lebanon: Statement Turkey’s Karpowership shutting down electricity generation to Lebanon: Statement
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More