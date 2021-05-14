.
.
.
.
Saudi Arabia reports 927 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, 12 deaths

A man displays his details on his mobile phone using the Tawakkalna app, which was launched by Saudi authorities to track people infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia has reported 927 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health confirmed on Friday.

Majority of the new cases, 265, were detected in the capital Riyadh, while 262 cases were confirmed in Mecca.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The latest confirmed fatalities took the death toll to 7,134, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, an additional 1,608 people who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 415,747.

Read more: COVID-19 lab leak theory cannot be ruled out, needs further probe: Top scientists

