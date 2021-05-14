.
UAE reports 1,452 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

A man and a woman walk past a huge health ministry COVID-19 vaccines announcement outside a medical centre in Dubai on February 16, 2021, as the Gulf emirates goes ahead its vaccination effort. The UAE, home to a population of around 10 million, has administered some 4.6 million doses of vaccine, making it the second-fastest per capita delivery in the world, after Israel. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates has reported 1,452 new COVID-19 cases and three coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

A further 1,422 people recovered from the virus.

The latest figures bring the country’s total death toll to 1,626 and total number of recorded cases to 543,610.

A further 186,370 tests have also been carried out across the country.

The UAE this week have announced safe travel corridor to four countries – Greece, Seychelles, Serbia and Bahrain - for those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The quarantine-free travel corridor will ease the travel of vaccinated people holding vaccination certificates issued by health authorities in the respective countries, without the need to apply health quarantine requirements upon arrival, while abiding by other precautionary measures.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
