UK PM expects easing of COVID-19 lockdown to go ahead on Monday

Prime Minister Boris Johnson expects an easing of Britain’s COVID-19 lockdown to go ahead on Monday, his spokesman said, after concerns were raised over the spread of a coronavirus variant first detected in India.

“We’ve announced the changes that are taking place on Monday and the prime minister said yesterday himself he expects they will go ahead,” the spokesman said, adding that a five-week period before the next planned step in the easing of restrictions would be a time to assess any new data closely.

“The prime minister himself has said that at the moment we don’t see any evidence or data to suggest we’re not on course for the timings in the road map.”

