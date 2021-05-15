.
.
.
.
Language

India’s daily COVID-19 deaths near 4,000, WHO flags concern 

Family members of Vijay Raju, who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), mourn before his cremation at a crematorium ground in Giddenahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, May 13, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
Family members of Vijay Raju, who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), mourn before his cremation at a crematorium ground in Giddenahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, May 13, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

India’s daily COVID-19 deaths near 4,000, WHO flags concern 

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Mumbai

Published: Updated:

India reported a smaller rise in daily coronavirus infections on Saturday, but deaths stayed near the 4,000 mark, with the World Health Organization warning that the second year of the pandemic could be worse than the first.

Over the past 24 hours, India had 326,098 new coronavirus infections for its lowest rise in nearly three weeks, taking the tally to 24.37 million, along with 3,890 deaths.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

But the slow growth may reflect lower test rates, which are at their lowest since May 9.

In Geneva, the World Health Organization’s chief said the second year of the pandemic was set to be more deadly than the first, with India a huge concern.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’s remarks to an online meeting on Friday came after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded the alarm over the rapid spread of the disease through the vast countryside.

During the past week, the south Asian nation has added about 1.7 million new cases and more than 20,000 deaths. Its death toll stands at 266,207, health ministry data shows.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his country would accelerate its vaccination program, to try to contain a fast-spreading Indian variant that could knock off-track the re-opening of Britain’s economy.

Johnson’s comments came soon after India accepted a government panel’s recommendation for a longer gap of 12 to 16 weeks between the first and second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, from six to eight weeks now.

Cases have fallen steadily in states hit by an initial surge in infections, such as the richest state of Maharashtra and the northern state of Delhi, after they imposed stringent lockdowns.

But the eastern state of West Bengal, which held elections recently, experienced its biggest single-day spike, suggesting a fall in the overall caseload may take a while.

Infections in Modi’s western home state of Gujarat fell below 10,000 after four straight weeks but officials warned against any relaxation in curbs until they return to levels seen before the breakout of India’s second wave in mid-February.

Read more:

India’s COVID cases above 24 million as mutant spreads across globe

More than 4,000 Indians die of COVID-19 for second straight day

Taiwan tightens COVID-19 curbs amid surge in domestic cases

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Israel army kills 10 members of same family in air strike on Gaza: Medics Israel army kills 10 members of same family in air strike on Gaza: Medics
Pentagon may delay moving Israel to US CENTCOM area of responsibility after violence Pentagon may delay moving Israel to US CENTCOM area of responsibility after violence
Top Content
Israel fired 450 missiles at Gaza within 40 minutes overnight: Spokesman Israel fired 450 missiles at Gaza within 40 minutes overnight: Spokesman
Three rockets fired at Israel from Syria Three rockets fired at Israel from Syria
Saudi Arabia’s FM condemns Israel’s ‘illegal practices’ in call with Palestinian FM Saudi Arabia’s FM condemns Israel’s ‘illegal practices’ in call with Palestinian FM
Lebanese youth killed by Israeli fire on border after trying to cross security fence Lebanese youth killed by Israeli fire on border after trying to cross security fence
UAE’s FM expresses ‘grave concern’ over escalation of violence in Israel, Palestine UAE’s FM expresses ‘grave concern’ over escalation of violence in Israel, Palestine
Israeli airstrikes kill 126 Palestinians in Gaza, 11 killed in West Bank unrest Israeli airstrikes kill 126 Palestinians in Gaza, 11 killed in West Bank unrest
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More