.
.
.
.
Language

Italian study shows COVID-19 infections, deaths plummeting after jabs

Health workers prepare doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at an inoculation centre in Naples, Italy, January 8, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
A file photo shows health workers prepare doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at an inoculation centre in Naples, Italy, January 8, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Italian study shows COVID-19 infections, deaths plummeting after jabs

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

COVID-19 infections in adults of all ages fell by 80 percent five weeks after a first dose of Pfizer , Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccine, according to Italian research published on Saturday.

The first such study by a European Union country on the real-world impact of its immunization campaign was carried out by Italy’s National Institute of Health (ISS) and the Ministry of Health on 13.7 million people vaccinated nationwide.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Scientists started studying data from the day Italy’s vaccination campaign began, on Dec. 27 2020, until May 3 2021.

The analysis showed that the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection, hospitalization, and death decreased progressively after the first two weeks following the initial vaccination.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“As of 35 days after the first dose, there is an 80 percent reduction in infections, 90 percent reduction in hospitalizations, and 95 percent reduction in deaths,” the ISS said, adding that the same pattern was seen in both men and women regardless of age.

“This data confirms the effectiveness of the vaccination campaign and the need to achieve high coverage across the population quickly to end the emergency,” ISS president Silvio Brusaferro said in the statement.

Among the nearly 14 million people included in the Italian study, 95 percent of those who had taken Pfizer and Moderna had completed the vaccine cycle, while none of those given AstraZeneca had received a second dose.

Up until now, Italy has been following the makers’ recommendations, giving a second dose of Pfizer three weeks after the first, a second dose of Moderna after a four week gap and a second dose of AstraZeneca after a 12 week gap.

As of Saturday morning, some 8.3 million Italians, or 14 percent of the population, were completely vaccinated, while around 10 million people had received a first jab.

Read more:

Supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir catching up with demand in India: Cipla

France on track to achieve vaccination target of 20 mln doses

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Israel army kills 10 members of same family in air strike on Gaza: Medics Israel army kills 10 members of same family in air strike on Gaza: Medics
Pentagon may delay moving Israel to US CENTCOM area of responsibility after violence Pentagon may delay moving Israel to US CENTCOM area of responsibility after violence
Top Content
Israel fired 450 missiles at Gaza within 40 minutes overnight: Spokesman Israel fired 450 missiles at Gaza within 40 minutes overnight: Spokesman
Three rockets fired at Israel from Syria Three rockets fired at Israel from Syria
Saudi Arabia’s FM condemns Israel’s ‘illegal practices’ in call with Palestinian FM Saudi Arabia’s FM condemns Israel’s ‘illegal practices’ in call with Palestinian FM
UAE’s FM expresses ‘grave concern’ over escalation of violence in Israel, Palestine UAE’s FM expresses ‘grave concern’ over escalation of violence in Israel, Palestine
Lebanese youth killed by Israeli fire on border after trying to cross security fence Lebanese youth killed by Israeli fire on border after trying to cross security fence
Israeli airstrikes kill 126 Palestinians in Gaza, 11 killed in West Bank unrest Israeli airstrikes kill 126 Palestinians in Gaza, 11 killed in West Bank unrest
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More