.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia registers 13 COVID-19 deaths, 837 new cases in 24 hours

A view of Riyadh city, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)
A view of Riyadh city, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia registers 13 COVID-19 deaths, 837 new cases in 24 hours

Followed Unfollow

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia has registered 837 new COVID-19 cases and 13 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A total of 7,417 people have now died in Saudi Arabia from the causes related to the virus, while 432,269.

Meanwhile, 1,012 people recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 416,759.

The Russian government announced Friday that flights to Saudi Arabia would resume.

A ban on travel in and out of Saudi Arabia for the Kingdom’s citizens is due to be lifted on Monday.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia to open land, sea, air borders as of May 17: Interior ministry

COVID-19 lab leak theory cannot be ruled out, needs further probe: Top scientists

Saudi Arabia has provided 9.5 mln COVID-19 vaccines: Health minister

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Israel army kills 10 members of same family in air strike on Gaza: Medics Israel army kills 10 members of same family in air strike on Gaza: Medics
Pentagon may delay moving Israel to US CENTCOM area of responsibility after violence Pentagon may delay moving Israel to US CENTCOM area of responsibility after violence
Top Content
Israel fired 450 missiles at Gaza within 40 minutes overnight: Spokesman Israel fired 450 missiles at Gaza within 40 minutes overnight: Spokesman
Three rockets fired at Israel from Syria Three rockets fired at Israel from Syria
Saudi Arabia’s FM condemns Israel’s ‘illegal practices’ in call with Palestinian FM Saudi Arabia’s FM condemns Israel’s ‘illegal practices’ in call with Palestinian FM
UAE’s FM expresses ‘grave concern’ over escalation of violence in Israel, Palestine UAE’s FM expresses ‘grave concern’ over escalation of violence in Israel, Palestine
Lebanese youth killed by Israeli fire on border after trying to cross security fence Lebanese youth killed by Israeli fire on border after trying to cross security fence
Israeli airstrikes kill 126 Palestinians in Gaza, 11 killed in West Bank unrest Israeli airstrikes kill 126 Palestinians in Gaza, 11 killed in West Bank unrest
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More