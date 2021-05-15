Saudi Arabia registers 13 COVID-19 deaths, 837 new cases in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia has registered 837 new COVID-19 cases and 13 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A total of 7,417 people have now died in Saudi Arabia from the causes related to the virus, while 432,269.

Meanwhile, 1,012 people recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 416,759.

The Russian government announced Friday that flights to Saudi Arabia would resume.

A ban on travel in and out of Saudi Arabia for the Kingdom’s citizens is due to be lifted on Monday.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia to open land, sea, air borders as of May 17: Interior ministry

COVID-19 lab leak theory cannot be ruled out, needs further probe: Top scientists

Saudi Arabia has provided 9.5 mln COVID-19 vaccines: Health minister