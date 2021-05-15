.
.
.
.
Language

UAE reports 1,321 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in 24 hours

People walk outside Dubai mall after the UAE government eased a curfew and allowed stores to open, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dubai. (Reuters)
People walk outside Dubai mall after the UAE government eased a curfew and allowed stores to open, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dubai. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

UAE reports 1,321 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in 24 hours

Followed Unfollow

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates recorded 1,321 new coronavirus infections, 1,302 recoveries and three deaths over 24 hours, the country’s health ministry announced on Saturday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Saturday’s numbers were determined after the UAE’s health authorities carried out 161,182 COVID-19 tests.

The country’s death toll now sits at 1,629 and total recoveries increased to 525,080, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) reported.

There are currently 18,222 active cases in the UAE and the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 544,931.

The UAE is on its way to vaccinating a large majority of the population, with over 11.4 million doses already administered.

Read more:

UAE, Serbia adopt travel corridor for travelers vaccinated against COVID-19

UAE reports 1,452 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

UAE approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in 12-15 year olds

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Israel army kills 10 members of same family in air strike on Gaza: Medics Israel army kills 10 members of same family in air strike on Gaza: Medics
Pentagon may delay moving Israel to US CENTCOM area of responsibility after violence Pentagon may delay moving Israel to US CENTCOM area of responsibility after violence
Top Content
Israel fired 450 missiles at Gaza within 40 minutes overnight: Spokesman Israel fired 450 missiles at Gaza within 40 minutes overnight: Spokesman
Three rockets fired at Israel from Syria Three rockets fired at Israel from Syria
Saudi Arabia’s FM condemns Israel’s ‘illegal practices’ in call with Palestinian FM Saudi Arabia’s FM condemns Israel’s ‘illegal practices’ in call with Palestinian FM
Lebanese youth killed by Israeli fire on border after trying to cross security fence Lebanese youth killed by Israeli fire on border after trying to cross security fence
UAE’s FM expresses ‘grave concern’ over escalation of violence in Israel, Palestine UAE’s FM expresses ‘grave concern’ over escalation of violence in Israel, Palestine
Israeli airstrikes kill 126 Palestinians in Gaza, 11 killed in West Bank unrest Israeli airstrikes kill 126 Palestinians in Gaza, 11 killed in West Bank unrest
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More