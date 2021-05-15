UAE reports 1,321 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates recorded 1,321 new coronavirus infections, 1,302 recoveries and three deaths over 24 hours, the country’s health ministry announced on Saturday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Saturday’s numbers were determined after the UAE’s health authorities carried out 161,182 COVID-19 tests.

The country’s death toll now sits at 1,629 and total recoveries increased to 525,080, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) reported.

There are currently 18,222 active cases in the UAE and the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 544,931.

The UAE is on its way to vaccinating a large majority of the population, with over 11.4 million doses already administered.

