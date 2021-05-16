.
Number of COVID-19 intensive care patients in France falls again

Medical staff work in the intensive care unit where coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients are treated at Cambrai hospital, France, on March 25, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters

France reported 4,271 people in intensive care units with COVID-19 on Saturday, 81 fewer than on Friday, the 12th consecutive day that this key metric has fallen.

The country also reported a daily total of 112 deaths in hospital of people who had tested positive for the coronavirus, compared with 173 a day earlier.

The French government is due to lift some coronavirus restrictions from May 19, with bars and restaurants set to re-open. It has also stepped up its vaccination campaign and on Saturday hit its goal of giving 20 million people at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine by mid-May.

“The situation is improving, we are in a position to move on to the next phase,” Prime Minister Jean Castex said in televised comments.

