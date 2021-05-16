UAE records two deaths, 1,251 new COVID-19 cases

The United Arab Emirates recorded 1,251 new coronavirus cases, 1,222 recoveries and two deaths, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NECMA) reported on Sunday.

The UAE’s health authorities carried out 103,918 COVID-19 tests to determine Sunday’s numbers which indicated a slight improvement from Saturday’s 1,321 new cases and three deaths.

The country’s active cases decreased to 18,249 while the death toll mounted to 1,631, according to NCEMA.

Diagnosed cases since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in the UAE increased to 546,182 and recoveries to 526,302.

The country’s vaccination drive has been gaining ground, with over 11.4 million doses already administered, 2,406 doses of which were administered on Saturday alone.

