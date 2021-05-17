Dubai announces relaxed COVID-19 rules for events, dining

A series of restrictions on live entertainment, hotel occupancy, concerts and weddings will be relaxed across Dubai, following an announcement by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management on Monday.

The rules – which will come into effect immediately – will allow live entertainment and activities in restaurants, cafes and shopping malls for a month-long trial period. This is on the condition that the latest precautionary measures are observed and performers and entertainers have taken the COVID-19 vaccine.

Entertainment venues can also have an increased capacity of 70 per cent. Music concerts, community sports events, spectator events and social and institutional events will be allowed on the condition that all attendees, participants, and staff have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The maximum attendance allowed for such events that receive permits is 1,500 for indoor events and 2,500 for outdoor events.

Hotels can raise their occupancy ceiling to 100 percent, under the new rules, while the total number of people allowed to sit on a single table at restaurants has increased to ten.

Coffee shops can have a maximum of six people per table. Restaurants are allowed to resume brunches with strict observance of updated precautionary measures outlined by authorities.

Maximum attendance at wedding events have now been capped at 100 for wedding venues/hotels; vaccinations are mandatory for attendees and staff. Attendance at wedding events at homes is capped at 30; all attendees should strictly observe updated precautionary measures, including social distancing rules and wearing of masks.

The Supreme Committee stressed that it continues to be mandatory for people attending events and activities to wear face masks and observe minimum physical distancing of two meters.

For a one-month extendable trial period, bars will be permitted to re-open, provided all customers and staff have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The authority stressed the need for the community to fully adhere to the updated precautionary measures. Inspections will continue to be carried out by the concerned authorities to ensure compliance with the measures and violators will face stiff penalties.

