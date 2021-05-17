Germany to offer COVID-19 vaccines to all adults from June 7

Germany will ditch its Covid vaccine priority list and start offering jabs to all adults from June 7, Health Minister Jens Spahn said Monday, as the inoculation drive in Europe’s top economy gathers pace.

“We have agreed to lift the priority system on June 7... in doctor’s practices, among company doctors and in vaccination centers,” Spahn said after talks with Germany’s 16 regional health ministers.

Spahn has previously proposed to colleagues that Germany should stop restricting coronavirus vaccines to more vulnerable groups from June 7, sources involved in the discussions said.

If implemented, the decision would mean the entire adult population would be eligible for a vaccine from that date.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased on Monday by 5,412 to 3,598,846, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday. The reported death toll rose by 64 to 86,160, the tally showed.

