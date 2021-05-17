.
.
.
.
Language

India says ‘minuscule’ clotting cases after AstraZeneca vaccine

Vials of the AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine are seen in a general practice of a doctor, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Vienna, Austria April 30, 2021. (Reuters)
Vials of the AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine are seen in a general practice of a doctor, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Vienna, Austria April 30, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

India says ‘minuscule’ clotting cases after AstraZeneca vaccine

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

India has found 26 suspected cases of bleeding and clotting among recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the health ministry said on Monday, describing the risk as “minuscule” out of the 164 million doses administered.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Some countries have suspended or restricted use of the shot over fears of possible side effects, though health experts have said its benefits outweigh the risks.

This is the first time India has reported any serious reaction to the use of the vaccine, branded locally as Covishield.

India’s adverse events committee reviewed 498 instances of serious and severe side effects following the injection of the shot, the ministry said, 26 of which were potentially “thromboembolic” - meaning the formation of a clot in a blood vessel that might break loose and plug another vessel.

The ministry said the rate of these events in India was about 0.61 per million doses, much lower than Britain’s 4 and Germany’s 10.

“Bleeding and clotting cases following COVID vaccination in India are minuscule and in-line with the expected number of diagnoses of these conditions,” the ministry said in a statement that cited data from the committee.

The vaccine “continues to have a definite positive benefit risk profile with tremendous potential to prevent infections and reduce deaths due to COVID-19”, it said.

The ministry did not give details on the nature of the clots.

The committee found no clot-related reactions after the use of domestically developed Covaxin vaccine, of which nearly 19 million doses have been given in India.

Read more:

UAE suspends all flights from India due to coronavirus surge

Bodies of COVID-19 victims among those dumped in India’s Ganges

PM Modi says India shaken by coronavirus 'storm'

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Three children injured in Israeli raids on Gaza every hour: Save the Children  Three children injured in Israeli raids on Gaza every hour: Save the Children 
White House tells Israel safety of reporters ‘paramount responsibility’ White House tells Israel safety of reporters ‘paramount responsibility’
Top Content
Travel to Saudi Arabia to resume Monday after year of restrictions Travel to Saudi Arabia to resume Monday after year of restrictions
Bahrain, Saudi’s King Fahd Causeway now ready to receive travelers Bahrain, Saudi’s King Fahd Causeway now ready to receive travelers
Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza rises to 181, including 52 children Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza rises to 181, including 52 children
Watch: Hundreds of cars line up to enter Bahrain at King Fahd causeway as it reopens Watch: Hundreds of cars line up to enter Bahrain at King Fahd causeway as it reopens
Two dead, dozens hurt in Israeli synagogue accident: Ambulance service Two dead, dozens hurt in Israeli synagogue accident: Ambulance service
Saudi Arabia lifts quarantine requirement for COVID-19 vaccinated foreign visitors Saudi Arabia lifts quarantine requirement for COVID-19 vaccinated foreign visitors
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More