Ireland considering giving AstraZeneca, J&J vaccines to ages 40-49

People keeping social distance queue outside a Penneys clothes shop after an extended lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Dublin, Ireland, on May 10, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters, Dublin

Irish health officials are considering allowing the use of COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson for those aged between 40 and 49 in addition to the current use for over-50s, a senior health official said.

The Irish Health Service’s Chief Clinical Officer Colm Henry said an expert group had recommended the consideration of the use of the two vaccines in those aged 40-49 “with some conditions” and that a final decision would be announced soon.

