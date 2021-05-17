.
Saudia Airlines eyes return to profitability by 2024: CEO

A Saudi airplane arrives at the airport of the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt November 12, 2015. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters

State-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines plans to return to profitability by 2024, its chief executive officer said on Monday.

Global airlines industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, which has left many planes grounded or flying near empty.

However, Saudi Arabian Airlines was seeing domestic demand exceed capacity, CEO Ibrahim Koshy told the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai.

