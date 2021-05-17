Saudia Airlines eyes return to profitability by 2024: CEO

State-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines plans to return to profitability by 2024, its chief executive officer said on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Global airlines industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, which has left many planes grounded or flying near empty.

However, Saudi Arabian Airlines was seeing domestic demand exceed capacity, CEO Ibrahim Koshy told the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai.

Read more:

First international flights resume from Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh airport

Saudi Arabia lifts quarantine requirement for COVID-19 vaccinated foreign visitors

Travel to Saudi Arabia to resume Monday after year of restrictions