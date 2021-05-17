.
Thailand reports daily record of COVID-19 cases, including jail clusters

A medical personnel administers the CoronaVac vaccine, developed by China's Sinovac firm, to a woman, during a vaccination campaign to contain the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus cluster traced to entertainment venues, at Saeng Thip sports ground in Bangkok on April 8, 2021. (File photo)
Coronavirus

Reuters, Bangkok

Thailand reported on Monday a daily record of 9,635 new coronavirus cases, including 6,853 infections among prisoners from jail clusters, as the Southeast Asian country struggles with a third wave of infections.

The combined cases bring the country’s total infections to 111,082.

Thailand’s COVID-19 task force also recorded 25 new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 614 since the pandemic started last year.

Excluding the jail clusters, Monday’s new cases of 2,782 are close to a record high of 2,839 recorded late last month.

Thailand has administered 2.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to frontline workers and high-risk groups so far using imported doses of vaccines developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech and AstraZeneca.

A broader vaccination drive is expected to start in June with locally manufactured AstraZeneca doses. Vaccine registration opened to the public this weekend with a goal of inoculating 70 percent.

