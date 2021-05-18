.
.
.
.
Language

Israeli strike puts Gaza’s only COVID-19 lab out of action: Health ministry

A young Palestinian man reacts as a health worker collects a nasal swab sample for a coronavirus test at a local clinic in Gaza city, on April 29, 2021. (AFP)
A young Palestinian man reacts as a health worker collects a nasal swab sample for a coronavirus test at a local clinic in Gaza city, on April 29, 2021. (AFP)
Israel Palestine

Israeli strike puts Gaza’s only COVID-19 lab out of action: Health ministry

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

The Palestinian enclave of Gaza’s only Covid-19 laboratory is no longer able to carry out testing due to an Israeli airstrike Monday on the clinic housing it, local authorities said.

Al-Rimal clinic, in the town of the same name in the Gaza Strip, was partly destroyed, while the territory’s health ministry and the office of Qatar’s Red Crescent were also hit, officials said.

Medical personnel at the ministry were wounded, some critically, the Hamas-run enclave’s deputy health minister Yousef Abu al-Rish told reporters.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf Qidra said the Israeli strikes “threaten to undermine the efforts of the health ministry in the face of the Covid pandemic.”

Third of airstrike victims in Gaza are children, minister says as Israel renews raids Middle East Third of airstrike victims in Gaza are children, minister says as Israel renews raids

The raids “stopped screening tests... at the central laboratory,” he added.

Before the military escalation between Hamas and Israel a week ago, authorities in Gaza tested an average of some 1,600 people per day.

The rate of positive tests was among the highest in the world, at 28 percent, and hospitals have been overwhelmed by patients.

The enclave of two million residents has so far received 122,000 vaccine doses, more than half of which have not been administered, according to the World Health Organization.

WHO says 103,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Gaza, of whom over 930 have died.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Three children injured in Israeli raids on Gaza every hour: Save the Children  Three children injured in Israeli raids on Gaza every hour: Save the Children 
White House tells Israel safety of reporters ‘paramount responsibility’ White House tells Israel safety of reporters ‘paramount responsibility’
Top Content
Watch: Hundreds of cars line up to enter Bahrain at King Fahd causeway as it reopens Watch: Hundreds of cars line up to enter Bahrain at King Fahd causeway as it reopens
Biden administration approves sale of $735 mln in weapons to Israel Biden administration approves sale of $735 mln in weapons to Israel
Third of airstrike victims in Gaza are children, minister says as Israel renews raids Third of airstrike victims in Gaza are children, minister says as Israel renews raids
First international flights resume from Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh airport First international flights resume from Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh airport
Israel-Gaza conflict only serves to benefit Hamas, Iran, Israeli far-right Israel-Gaza conflict only serves to benefit Hamas, Iran, Israeli far-right
Kuwait summons Czech envoy after pro-Israel post Kuwait summons Czech envoy after pro-Israel post
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More