Saudi Arabia reports 1,047 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reported 1,047 new coronavirus cases and 14 deaths, bringing the total to 435,027 cases and the death toll to 7,188, according to the Ministry of Health.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (1047) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (14) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (847) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (419,761) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/szc5UAI8qA — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) May 18, 2021

The number of recoveries in the Kingdom rose by 847 to 419,761.

Riyadh, the capital, reported 326 COVID-19 cases, while the Mecca region had 250 cases, and the Eastern Province had 122.

There are 8,078 active coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia, 1,384 of which are critical cases.

