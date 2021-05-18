.
Saudi Arabia reports 1,047 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

A security woman checks the temperature of a woman at Riyadh International Airport, after Saudi Arabia reopened domestic flights, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 31, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reported 1,047 new coronavirus cases and 14 deaths, bringing the total to 435,027 cases and the death toll to 7,188, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of recoveries in the Kingdom rose by 847 to 419,761.

Riyadh, the capital, reported 326 COVID-19 cases, while the Mecca region had 250 cases, and the Eastern Province had 122.

There are 8,078 active coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia, 1,384 of which are critical cases.

