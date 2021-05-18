.
UAE offers third dose of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for ‘maximum protection’

A healthcare worker administers a shot of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine to a man at the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara (Sikh temple) in Dubai on February 28, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates is offering a third dose of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for those who received their second dose at least six months ago, healthcare spokeswoman Dr. Farida al-Hosani said on Tuesday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The booster shot is part of the country’s “proactive strategy to provide maximum protection,” al-Hosani said in a press conference.

However, priority will be given to the elderly and those with preexisting conditions, she added.

“Vaccines are approved for full use or emergency use according to the regulations and laws adopted in the country, after evaluating their safety and effectiveness,” according to the spokeswoman. “The relevant national committees are constantly aware of global updates regarding vaccine development, and they are evaluated periodically.”

Nearly 74 percent of the total eligible group, individuals above the age of 16, have been vaccinated in the UAE, as of May 18. Meanwhile, a little over 80 percent of the elderly, those above 60 years of age, have been vaccinated.

The UAE currently offers Sinopharm, Pfizer, and Sputnik-V vaccines for residents and nationals.

