UAE records four deaths, 1,270 new COVID-19 cases

The United Arab Emirates recorded 1,270 new coronavirus cases, 1,250 recoveries and four deaths, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NECMA) reported on Tuesday.

The UAE’s health authorities also carried out 202,184 new COVID-19 tests.

Diagnosed cases since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in the UAE increased to 548,681 and recoveries to 528,769. The total number of deaths to date stands at 1,637.

On Monday, Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced that a series of restrictions on live entertainment, hotel occupancy, concerts and weddings will be relaxed across Dubai.

The rules – which will come into effect immediately – will allow live entertainment and activities in restaurants, cafes and shopping malls for a month-long trial period. This is on the condition that the latest precautionary measures are observed and performers and entertainers have taken the COVID-19 vaccine.

Entertainment venues can also have an increased capacity of 70 per cent. Music concerts, community sports events, spectator events and social and institutional events will be allowed on the condition that all attendees, participants, and staff have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The maximum attendance allowed for such events that receive permits is 1,500 for indoor events and 2,500 for outdoor events.

Hotels can raise their occupancy ceiling to 100 percent, under the new rules, while the total number of people allowed to sit on a single table at restaurants has increased to ten.

Coffee shops can have a maximum of six people per table. Restaurants are allowed to resume brunches with strict observance of updated precautionary measures outlined by authorities.

The country’s vaccination drive has been gaining ground, with 11.89 million doses already administered.

