UAE vaccinates over 73 pct of people over 16 years old against COVID-19

Over 73 percent of the United Arab Emirates’ target group of 16 years old and above has been vaccinated against COVID-19, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 80 percent of its senior citizens (above the age of 60), which are the priority group, have been vaccinated.

NCEMA also reported that data collected by the UAE’s vaccination campaign suggested that the vaccine was very effective in reducing the number of hospital admissions, the spread of the virus and the demand for ventilators which inherently contributed to the country’s accelerated recovery from the pandemic in recent weeks,

“All vaccines undergo strict safety tests, and go through several stages, including clinical trials, before they are approved for use,” NCEMA tweeted on Tuesday. “The four vaccines were chosen based on accurate scientific basis and in accordance with applicable laws and regulations which meet all safety and security requirements.”

Despite the low number of positive cases among children, vaccination is very important due to the return of students to schools next year. Our message to parents is to trust that vaccination will help all of us feel safe & maintain the health & safety of our children. — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) May 18, 2021

The UAE also recently approved the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the age groups between 12 and 15 in an effort to ensure a faster return to normalcy for educational institutions in the following academic year.

“Child vaccination is a fundamental issue, as it will relieve the burden on parents whose children are still pursuing remote learning. Therefore, we call upon parents to take the initiative to vaccinate their children, in order to ensure their health and safety,” NCEMA stated.

The UAE on Tuesday recorded 1,270 new COVID-19 cases, 1,250 recoveries and four deaths, the country’s health ministry reported, indicating a steady decline in the number of daily cases.

