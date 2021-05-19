.
.
.
.
Language

EU to reopen borders to travelers fully vaccinated against COVID-19

European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium August 21, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium August 21, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

EU to reopen borders to travelers fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Brussels

Published: Updated:

EU member states agreed Wednesday that the bloc’s borders should re-open to travelers who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, European sources said.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Meeting in Brussels, diplomats also agreed to increase the level of new cases a country can hit before being declared unsafe -- a measure that would open up travel into the EU from more places.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Study shows AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine works well as third booster: FT

Over a quarter of EU adults would refuse COVID-19 shot: Survey

Spain expects 45 mln tourists in 2021 amid safe COVID-19 travel rules

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE, Bahrain offers Sinopharm booster shot for ‘maximum protection’ against COVID-19 UAE, Bahrain offers Sinopharm booster shot for ‘maximum protection’ against COVID-19
Saudi VP shed 25kg in lockdown, does charity triathlon in memory of brother-in-law Saudi VP shed 25kg in lockdown, does charity triathlon in memory of brother-in-law
Top Content
Dubai Police warn public after large wildcat reportedly spotted Dubai Police warn public after large wildcat reportedly spotted
Gaza father who lost entire family in Israeli air strike holds his only surviving son Gaza father who lost entire family in Israeli air strike holds his only surviving son
UAE, Bahrain offers Sinopharm booster shot for ‘maximum protection’ against COVID-19 UAE, Bahrain offers Sinopharm booster shot for ‘maximum protection’ against COVID-19
UAE expresses strong disapproval of ‘disgraceful, racist’ statements of Lebanese FM UAE expresses strong disapproval of ‘disgraceful, racist’ statements of Lebanese FM
Saudi Arabia summons Lebanese ambassador over FM’s ‘shameful comments’ Saudi Arabia summons Lebanese ambassador over FM’s ‘shameful comments’
Palestinian UN ambassador challenges US Biden administration Palestinian UN ambassador challenges US Biden administration
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More