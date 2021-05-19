EU to reopen borders to travelers fully vaccinated against COVID-19

EU member states agreed Wednesday that the bloc’s borders should re-open to travelers who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, European sources said.

Meeting in Brussels, diplomats also agreed to increase the level of new cases a country can hit before being declared unsafe -- a measure that would open up travel into the EU from more places.

