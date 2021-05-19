India reports 267,334 new COVID-19 infections, deaths rise by a record 4,529
India reported on Wednesday 267,334 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by a record 4,529.
The South Asian nation’s tally stands at 25.5 million, with a death toll of 283,248, health ministry data showed.
