Pan American Health Organization sees “dramatic” COVID-19 improvement in US

Eugenio Brito, vice president of Bodegas of America, receives a Pfizer vaccination shot amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the Harlem section of Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., April 23, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters

COVID-19 infections have dropped across the Americas, with the most dramatic improvement seen in the US due to mass vaccination, the head of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Carissa Etienne, said on Wednesday.

But she warned that there were “glaring gaps” in vaccine distribution in the region, with the lion’s share going to the US, while just three percent of Latin Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

