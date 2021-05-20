India reports 276,110 new COVID-19 infections

India reported on Thursday 276,110 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 3,874.

The South Asian nation’s infection tally stands at 25.77 million, with a death toll of 287,122, health ministry data showed.

