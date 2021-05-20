.
.
.
.
Language

India reports 276,110 new COVID-19 infections

Lilaben Gautambhai Modi, 80, wearing an oxygen mask, sits inside an ambulance as she waits to enter a COVID-19 hospital for treatment, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad, India, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Lilaben Gautambhai Modi, 80, wearing an oxygen mask, sits inside an ambulance as she waits to enter a COVID-19 hospital for treatment, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad, India, May 5, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

India reports 276,110 new COVID-19 infections

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Bengaluru

Published: Updated:
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Analysis: Biden’s quiet diplomacy may work, but Middle East will ‘follow you home’ Analysis: Biden’s quiet diplomacy may work, but Middle East will ‘follow you home’
UAE, Bahrain offers Sinopharm booster shot for ‘maximum protection’ against COVID-19 UAE, Bahrain offers Sinopharm booster shot for ‘maximum protection’ against COVID-19
Top Content
Dubai Police warn public after large wildcat reportedly spotted Dubai Police warn public after large wildcat reportedly spotted
US threatens to veto French UN resolution calling an Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire US threatens to veto French UN resolution calling an Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire
Israel fires artillery towards Lebanon in retaliation to rockets, says army Israel fires artillery towards Lebanon in retaliation to rockets, says army
IRGC chief says Tehran supports Palestinians’ fight against Israel IRGC chief says Tehran supports Palestinians’ fight against Israel
Saudi Arabia reaffirms commitment to Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as capital Saudi Arabia reaffirms commitment to Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as capital
Saudi VP shed 25kg in lockdown, does charity triathlon in memory of brother-in-law Saudi VP shed 25kg in lockdown, does charity triathlon in memory of brother-in-law
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More