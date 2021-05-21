.
.
.
.
Language

A new reason to swipe right? Dating apps adding COVID-19 vaccination badges

A sample page on the OkCupid app is held for a photograph showing the I'm vaccinated, checkmark, May 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP)
A sample page on the OkCupid app is held for a photograph showing the I'm vaccinated, checkmark, May 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP)

A new reason to swipe right? Dating apps adding COVID-19 vaccination badges

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

The White House is pushing a new reason to swipe right: vaccination badges and “super swipes” for people who’ve gotten their coronavirus shots.

The Biden administration said Friday it’s teaming up with dating apps to showcase the benefits of getting a shot.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Apps like Hinge, Tinder, Match and Bumble are offering special incentives to people who roll up their sleeves, including badges showing vaccination status and free access to premium content. BLK and Chispa will boost profiles of those who are vaccinated, to make them more visible to potential matches. And OkCupid will even let users filter out potential partners based on whether they’ve gotten a vaccine.

The White House says the apps will also direct users to learn how to get vaccinated, including connecting them with educational materials and information on how to find the nearest vaccination site.

“We have finally found the one thing that makes us more attractive — a vaccination,” said White House COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt.

The administration is stepping up its efforts to sustain demand for COVID-19 shots as President Joe Biden looks to meet his goal of delivering at least one dose to 70 percent of adult Americans by July 4. The nation is now at 60.5 percent.

Other promotional efforts include free rides to and from vaccination sites from ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft, corporate giveaways and state lotteries that offer potential cash prizes to lucky vaccinated individuals.

Incentives have helped the rate of first vaccinations tick up from a low of about 551,000 per day to more than 630,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Read more: Post-pandemic travel boom predicted among young professionals: Travel experts

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
‘Alarming’ number of young people in UAE, Saudi Arabia diagnosed with cancer: Study ‘Alarming’ number of young people in UAE, Saudi Arabia diagnosed with cancer: Study
Analysis: Biden’s quiet diplomacy may work, but Middle East will ‘follow you home’ Analysis: Biden’s quiet diplomacy may work, but Middle East will ‘follow you home’
Top Content
‘Alarming’ number of young people in UAE, Saudi Arabia diagnosed with cancer: Study ‘Alarming’ number of young people in UAE, Saudi Arabia diagnosed with cancer: Study
Ethiopia set to start generating power from controversial Blue Nile River dam Ethiopia set to start generating power from controversial Blue Nile River dam
Saudi Arabia rejects Israeli measures in occupied Palestinian territories: FM Saudi Arabia rejects Israeli measures in occupied Palestinian territories: FM
‘Historical seizure’ of heroin allegedly from Iran at Romanian Black Sea port ‘Historical seizure’ of heroin allegedly from Iran at Romanian Black Sea port
Five bodies, about ten survivors rescued in Gaza tunnel: Officials Five bodies, about ten survivors rescued in Gaza tunnel: Officials
Bomb blast kills 6 people at pro-Palestinian rally in Pakistan near Afghan border Bomb blast kills 6 people at pro-Palestinian rally in Pakistan near Afghan border
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More