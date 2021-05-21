.
.
.
.
Language

COVID-19 death tolls are likely a "significant undercount", WHO says

FILE PHOTO: World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference organized by Geneva Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU) amid the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva Switzerland July 3, 2020. Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference organized by Geneva Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU) amid the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva Switzerland July 3, 2020. (File phoot: Reuters)
Coronavirus

COVID-19 death tolls are likely a "significant undercount", WHO says

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Geneva

Published: Updated:

Official tolls showing the number of deaths directly or indirectly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to be a “significant undercount”, the World Health Organization said on Friday, saying up to eight million people may have died so far.

Presenting its annual World Health Statistics report, the WHO estimated that total deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 were at least 3 million last year or 1.2 million more than officially reported.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“We are likely facing a significant undercount of total deaths directly and indirectly attributed to COVID-19,” it said.

The UN agency officially estimates that around 3.4 million people have died directly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic by May 2021.

“...This number would truly be two to three times higher. So I think safely about 6 to 8 million deaths could be an estimate on a cautionary note,” said Samira Asma, WHO’s Assistant Director-General in its data and analytics division at a virtual press briefing.

WHO data analyst William Msemburi said that this estimate included both unreported COVID-19 deaths as well as indirect deaths due to the lack of hospital capacity and restrictions on movements among other factors.

“The challenge is that the reported COVID-19 [death toll figures] is an undercount of that full impact,” Msemburi said.

The WHO did not give a breakdown of the figure, referred to by health experts as ““excess mortality”.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

WHO issues urgent appeal for $7 mln to fund Gaza, West Bank

India’s COVID-19 cases lower but WHO expert says positive tests ominously high

WHO urges rich countries to donate shots to COVAX instead of vaccinating children

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
‘Alarming’ number of young people in UAE, Saudi Arabia diagnosed with cancer: Study ‘Alarming’ number of young people in UAE, Saudi Arabia diagnosed with cancer: Study
Analysis: Biden’s quiet diplomacy may work, but Middle East will ‘follow you home’ Analysis: Biden’s quiet diplomacy may work, but Middle East will ‘follow you home’
Top Content
‘Alarming’ number of young people in UAE, Saudi Arabia diagnosed with cancer: Study ‘Alarming’ number of young people in UAE, Saudi Arabia diagnosed with cancer: Study
Saudi Arabia rejects Israeli measures in occupied Palestinian territories: FM Saudi Arabia rejects Israeli measures in occupied Palestinian territories: FM
Ethiopia set to start generating power from controversial Blue Nile River dam Ethiopia set to start generating power from controversial Blue Nile River dam
Israel approves Gaza ceasefire after nearly two weeks of violence Israel approves Gaza ceasefire after nearly two weeks of violence
‘Historical seizure’ of heroin allegedly from Iran at Romanian Black Sea port ‘Historical seizure’ of heroin allegedly from Iran at Romanian Black Sea port
US Senator Bernie Sanders moves to block Biden’s $735 mln weapons sale to Israel US Senator Bernie Sanders moves to block Biden’s $735 mln weapons sale to Israel
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More