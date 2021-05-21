India’s tally of COVID-19 infections crosses 26 million

India reported on Friday 259,551 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 4,209.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The South Asian nation’s infection tally stands at 26.03 million, with a death toll of 291,331, health ministry data showed.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Brazil confirms first cases of Indian COVID-19 variant

India reports 276,110 new COVID-19 infections

India reports 267,334 new COVID-19 infections, deaths rise by a record 4,529