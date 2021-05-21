Most Japan firms say Olympics Games should be canceled or postponed

Nearly 70 percent of Japanese firms want the Tokyo Olympics either canceled or postponed, a Reuters survey found, underscoring concerns that the Games will increase coronavirus infections at a time when the medical system is under heavy strain.

With just nine weeks to go before the Games, states of emergency have been imposed in much of Japan until the end of the month to counter a spike in infections that has resulted in a shortage of medical staff and hospital beds in some areas.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The country’s vaccination program has also been particularly slow, with just 4 percent of the population inoculated, the lowest rate among the Group of Seven nations.

The Corporate Survey, conducted May 6-17, showed 37 percent of firms were in favor of cancellation, while 32 percent want a postponement.

In particular, those calling for a cancellation have increased from February when the same questions were asked in the monthly survey. Then, 29 percent were keen on a cancellation while 36 percent favored a delay.

“There’s no way that the Olympics can go ahead under the current circumstances,” a manager at a metals firm wrote in the survey.

“Nothing the government does seems to be well-planned. All it appears to be doing is spreading anxiety.”

The results of the survey are roughly in line with public opinion polls.

Many Tokyo residents say, however, they are conflicted about holding the Games.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Variant strains could enter, creating a terrible situation,” said Keiko Yamamura, a 58-year old yoga instructor. “But when I think of the athletes who have worked so hard, I’d like to let them do it.”

The government and International Olympic Committee have repeatedly said the Games will go ahead. About 70 percent of the 10,500 athletes due to attend have already qualified.

If the Games, which have already been postponed by a year, were canceled, a quarter of the firms expect big economic losses. But nearly 60 percent said economic losses would be limited while another 13 percent said they expect economic losses to be relatively small.

Read more:

Tokyo doctors call for cancellation of Olympic Games due to COVID-19

Japan expands coronavirus state of emergency ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Anti-Olympics campaign in Japan gathers 350,000 signatures