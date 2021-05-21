.
Saudi Arabia reports 1,136 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

A man in a wheelchair leaving after he received dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

N. P. Krishna Kumar, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia on Friday reported 1,136 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths, bringing the total to 438,705 cases and the death toll to 7,224, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of recoveries in the Kingdom rose by 980 to 422,706.

Riyadh, the capital, reported 342 COVID-19 cases, while the Mecca region had 276 cases, and the Eastern Province had 150 cases.

There are 8,775 active coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia, 1,331 of which are critical cases.

