UAE records 1,490 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

A man and a woman walk past a huge health ministry COVID-19 vaccines announcement outside a medical centre in Dubai on February 16, 2021, as the Gulf emirates goes ahead its vaccination effort. The UAE, home to a population of around 10 million, has administered some 4.6 million doses of vaccine, making it the second-fastest per capita delivery in the world, after Israel. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates confirmed 1,490 new COVID-19 cases, 1,451 recoveries and two deaths in 24 hours, the country’s health ministry reported on Friday.

The numbers were determined after the UAE’s health authorities carried out 241,630 coronavirus tests.

The country’s death toll rose to 1,644, recoveries to 532,910 and total diagnosed cases to 550,920, according to figures from the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA).

On Tuesday, NCEMA announced that more than 73 percent of the UAE’s target group of 16 years old and above has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, 80 percent of its senior citizens (above the age of 60), which are the priority group, have been vaccinated.

NCEMA also reported that data collected by the UAE’s vaccination campaign suggested that the vaccine was very effective in reducing the number of hospital admissions, the spread of the virus and the demand for ventilators which inherently contributed to the country’s accelerated recovery from the pandemic in recent weeks.

