Mainland China reports 10 new COVID-19 infections

People wear masks as they walk in a shopping district, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China, December 18, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters, Beijing 

China reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on May 21, down from 24 cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Saturday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that nine of the new cases were imported infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, dropped to 23 from 25 the previous day.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The new local case was found in Guangzhou in southern Guangdong province, a manufacturing hub for smartphones, autos and home appliances. It was the first new case in the province since Aug. 14 last year.

Health authorities in the tech-hub city of Shenzhen, which is also in Guangdong, said on Saturday they had found one local asymptomatic case on Friday.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China stand at 90,954, while the death toll is unchanged at 4,636.

