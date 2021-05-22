Saudi Arabia reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,142 cases in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia has recorded 1,142 new COVID-19 cases and 13 virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Meanwhile, there were 1,089 recoveries from the coronavirus.

The Kingdom’s total death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 7,237, while 439,847 cases have been reported.

The total number of recoveries has reached 423,795.

Saudi Riyadh saw the most new cases, with 336 reported, while Mecca was second with 250.

Read more:

King Salman orders evacuation of family infected with COVID-19 from India

Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 Tawakkalna application exceeds 20 million users

Saudi Arabia to open land, sea, air borders as of May 17: Interior ministry