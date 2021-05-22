.
UAE reports 1,596 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in 24 hours

A boat sails in front of the Ain Dubai (Dubai Eye) ferris wheel located on the Bluewaters island in the Gulf city of Dubai, on May 28, 2020. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates recorded 1,596 new COVID-19 cases, 1,571 recoveries and four deaths over 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Saturday.

The country’s health authorities conducted 224,887 COVID-19 tests to determine Saturday’s numbers.

The UAE now has 18,387 active coronavirus cases and a total of 554,516 diagnosed infections since the beginning of the outbreak, according to NCEMA.

Total recoveries rose to 534,481 and the death toll mounted to 1,648.

Saturday’s numbers indicate a slight increase from Friday’s 1,490 cases and two deaths.

The UAE has vaccinated over 73 percent of its eligible population over the age of 16 and almost 80 percent of its senior citizens.

The country’s vaccination drive has been steady, with over 11.9 million doses already administered.

