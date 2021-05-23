.
.
.
.
Language

Abu Dhabi adds six countries to green list, including US, UK, Israel

Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Mosque at sunset. (Unsplash, David Rodrigo)
Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Mosque at sunset. (Unsplash, David Rodrigo)
Coronavirus

Abu Dhabi adds six countries to green list, including US, UK, Israel

Followed Unfollow

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Abu Dhabi updated its green list countries to include six new nations, the city’s Department of Culture and Tourism announced on Sunday.

Passengers arriving from the 29 countries on the list will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures upon arrival into the United Arab Emirates’ capital and will only need to take a PCR test at Abu Dhabi airport, according to a list shared by the official Visit Abu Dhabi website.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The green list countries now include: Australia, Azerbaijan, Bhutan, Brunei, China, Cuba, Germany, Greenland, Hong Kong (SAR), Iceland, Israel, Japan, Kyrgyzstan, Mauritius, Moldova, Morocco, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan (ROC), Tajikistan, United Kingdom, United States of America, and Uzbekistan.

The green list was updated to add Germany, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Spain, Moldova and the US. No countries were removed from the previous list.

People travelling from countries that are not on the list are required to quarantine for ten days and show a negative PCR test to board a flight to Abu Dhabi.

Read more:

Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC in early talks with investors ahead of drilling unit IPO: Sources

UAE’s Mohammed bin Zayed welcomes Gaza ceasefire in call with Egypt’s Sisi

UAE asks to host 2023 climate change conference COP 28

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Israeli police escort Jewish settlers in visit to al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem Israeli police escort Jewish settlers in visit to al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem
CDC recommends further studies after heart inflammation reported in vaccinated people CDC recommends further studies after heart inflammation reported in vaccinated people
Top Content
Armed man attempts to attack Imam at Mecca’s Grand Mosque Armed man attempts to attack Imam at Mecca’s Grand Mosque
CDC recommends further studies after heart inflammation reported in vaccinated people CDC recommends further studies after heart inflammation reported in vaccinated people
Hamas defiant with military parade, appearance of top leader Hamas defiant with military parade, appearance of top leader
Democratic Republic of Congo’s Nyiragongo volcano erupts sparking panic Democratic Republic of Congo’s Nyiragongo volcano erupts sparking panic
Elon Musk tweets support for cryptocurrencies compared to traditional currency Elon Musk tweets support for cryptocurrencies compared to traditional currency
Shamed BBC journalist Martin Bashir says sorry to princes over Diana interview Shamed BBC journalist Martin Bashir says sorry to princes over Diana interview
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More