Bahrain suspends entry from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh due to COVID-19

Bahrain will suspend entry of travelers from countries on its ‘Red List’, which includes India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal, from May, 24, state news agency (BNA) said.

Bahraini citizens and residency visa holders are not covered by the suspension, but will have to provide a PCR test before boarding a plane and quarantine for 10 days upon arrival, BNA added.

Bahrain will also apply precautionary 10-day quarantine to vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals from all other countries, in their homes or in places licensed for quarantining, BNA added.

