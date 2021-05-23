.
.
.
.
Language

Bahrain suspends entry from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh due to COVID-19

A new passenger terminal at Bahrain International Airport will begin operations on January 28. (Bahrain Crown Prince)
A new passenger terminal at Bahrain International Airport will begin operations on January 28. (Bahrain Crown Prince)
Coronavirus

Bahrain suspends entry from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh due to COVID-19

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Bahrain will suspend entry of travelers from countries on its ‘Red List’, which includes India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal, from May, 24, state news agency (BNA) said.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Bahraini citizens and residency visa holders are not covered by the suspension, but will have to provide a PCR test before boarding a plane and quarantine for 10 days upon arrival, BNA added.

Bahrain will also apply precautionary 10-day quarantine to vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals from all other countries, in their homes or in places licensed for quarantining, BNA added.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia reports 1,067 COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

China reports 19 new mainland COVID-19 infections

Indian state unable to procure COVID-19 shots directly from Moderna

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany
Israeli police escort Jewish settlers in visit to al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem Israeli police escort Jewish settlers in visit to al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem
Top Content
Armed man attempts to attack Imam at Mecca’s Grand Mosque Armed man attempts to attack Imam at Mecca’s Grand Mosque
CDC recommends further studies after heart inflammation reported in vaccinated people CDC recommends further studies after heart inflammation reported in vaccinated people
Hamas defiant with military parade, appearance of top leader Hamas defiant with military parade, appearance of top leader
Elon Musk tweets support for cryptocurrencies compared to traditional currency Elon Musk tweets support for cryptocurrencies compared to traditional currency
Israeli police escort Jewish settlers in visit to al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem Israeli police escort Jewish settlers in visit to al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem
Democratic Republic of Congo’s Nyiragongo volcano erupts sparking panic Democratic Republic of Congo’s Nyiragongo volcano erupts sparking panic
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More