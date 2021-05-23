China reports 19 new mainland COVID-19 infections

China reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on May 22, up from 10 cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Sunday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 18 of the new cases were imported infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, was 25, including one local case.

One new local infection was reported in Luan city in the eastern province of Anhui, local health authorities said late Saturday. The patient was a close contact of a previous case and was under centralized quarantine since May 13.

The one local asymptomatic case was reported in Shenzhen in the southern province of Guangdong, who was found to be linked to imported cases based on preliminary study, Shenzhen health authorities said on Sunday.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China stand at 90,973, while the death toll is unchanged at 4,636.

