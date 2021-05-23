.
.
.
.
Language

China reports 19 new mainland COVID-19 infections

FILE PHOTO: A woman, wearing a face mask following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, sorts luggage at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lam Yik/File Photo
A file photo shows a woman sorts luggage at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China October 20, 2020. (Reuters/Lam Yik)
Coronavirus

China reports 19 new mainland COVID-19 infections

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

China reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on May 22, up from 10 cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Sunday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 18 of the new cases were imported infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, was 25, including one local case.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

One new local infection was reported in Luan city in the eastern province of Anhui, local health authorities said late Saturday. The patient was a close contact of a previous case and was under centralized quarantine since May 13.

The one local asymptomatic case was reported in Shenzhen in the southern province of Guangdong, who was found to be linked to imported cases based on preliminary study, Shenzhen health authorities said on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China stand at 90,973, while the death toll is unchanged at 4,636.

Read more:

Mainland China reports 10 new COVID-19 infections

Taiwan reports rise in domestic COVID-19 cases, but trend remains stable

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany
Israeli police escort Jewish settlers in visit to al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem Israeli police escort Jewish settlers in visit to al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem
Top Content
Armed man attempts to attack Imam at Mecca’s Grand Mosque Armed man attempts to attack Imam at Mecca’s Grand Mosque
CDC recommends further studies after heart inflammation reported in vaccinated people CDC recommends further studies after heart inflammation reported in vaccinated people
Hamas defiant with military parade, appearance of top leader Hamas defiant with military parade, appearance of top leader
Elon Musk tweets support for cryptocurrencies compared to traditional currency Elon Musk tweets support for cryptocurrencies compared to traditional currency
Democratic Republic of Congo’s Nyiragongo volcano erupts sparking panic Democratic Republic of Congo’s Nyiragongo volcano erupts sparking panic
Shamed BBC journalist Martin Bashir says sorry to princes over Diana interview Shamed BBC journalist Martin Bashir says sorry to princes over Diana interview
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More