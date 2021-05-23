.
.
.
.
Language

CureVac works to boost production capacity ahead of expected vaccine approval

An employee of German biopharmaceutical company CureVac, demonstrates research workflow on a vaccine for the coronavirus at a laboratory in Tuebingen, Germany, March 12, 2020. (Reuters/Andreas Gebert)
An employee of German biopharmaceutical company CureVac, demonstrates research workflow on a vaccine for the coronavirus at a laboratory in Tuebingen, Germany, March 12, 2020. (Reuters)

CureVac works to boost production capacity ahead of expected vaccine approval

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Berlin

Published: Updated:

Germany’s CureVac expects European approval of its COVID-19 vaccine in June at the latest and is working to expand production capacity, the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper quoted a company spokeswoman as saying.

Since starting out in 2000, the biotech company has focused on so-called messenger RNA (mRNA), a drug and vaccine technology that has also become the recent focus of the European Union’s procurement negotiations.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The mRNA approach has been validated by the wide use of coronavirus vaccines developed by pioneers BioNTech and its partner Pfizer, as well as by Moderna, in Europe and North America.

But more volumes will be needed to boost lagging immunization coverage in Europe and potentially for repeated booster shots.

“We hope for approval in the course of the second quarter,” the newspaper quoted the spokeswoman as saying in comments released on Sunday. “We are working to further expand production capacity with a growing network of partners.”

The Nasdaq-listed firm, which is backed by investor Dietmar Hopp, GlaxoSmithKline as well as the German government, has said it aims to produce up to 300 million doses of the vaccine in 2021 and up to 1 billion in 2022.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
CDC recommends further studies after heart inflammation reported in vaccinated people CDC recommends further studies after heart inflammation reported in vaccinated people
Israeli raids destroyed 50 pct of Gaza’s water network, affecting 800,000 people: UN Israeli raids destroyed 50 pct of Gaza’s water network, affecting 800,000 people: UN
Top Content
Armed man attempts to attack Imam at Mecca’s Grand Mosque Armed man attempts to attack Imam at Mecca’s Grand Mosque
CDC recommends further studies after heart inflammation reported in vaccinated people CDC recommends further studies after heart inflammation reported in vaccinated people
Investigation underway after fire erupts in Lebanon’s Beirut port: Security sources Investigation underway after fire erupts in Lebanon’s Beirut port: Security sources
Hamas defiant with military parade, appearance of top leader Hamas defiant with military parade, appearance of top leader
Democratic Republic of Congo’s Nyiragongo volcano erupts sparking panic Democratic Republic of Congo’s Nyiragongo volcano erupts sparking panic
Elon Musk tweets support for cryptocurrencies compared to traditional currency Elon Musk tweets support for cryptocurrencies compared to traditional currency
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More