France may impose tougher COVID-19 measures travelers from Britain: Minister

A woman makes her way in the departures area of the Terminal 2E at Charles-de-Gaulle airport amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Roissy, near Paris, France April 2, 2021. (Reuters)
A woman makes her way in the departures area of the Terminal 2E at Charles-de-Gaulle airport amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Roissy, near Paris, France April 2, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters, Paris 

France does not rule out “slightly tougher” health measures for travelers from Britain, the French foreign affairs minister said on Sunday, citing the spread in the UK of the coronavirus variant first found in India.

“We worry about the Indian variant and we remain on high alert regarding that matter, in cooperation with British authorities”, Jean-Yves Le Drian told RTL radio.

Germany’s public health institute on Friday declared Britain and Northern Ireland a virus variant region, requiring visitors from the United Kingdom to quarantine for two weeks on arrival.

