.
.
.
.
Language

France reports lowest number of COVID-19 deaths in 7 months

In this file photo taken on April 5, 2020, employees of the Lantz funeral company close the coffin of a victim of the Covid-19 at an hospital in Mulhouse, eastern France. (AFP)
In this file photo taken on April 5, 2020, employees of the Lantz funeral company close the coffin of a victim of the Covid-19 at an hospital in Mulhouse, eastern France. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

France reports lowest number of COVID-19 deaths in 7 months

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

France’s daily COVID-19 death toll fell to a more than seven-month low of 70 on Sunday, while the seven-day moving average of daily new cases slipped below the 13,000 level for the first time since late 2020.

Health ministry figures published on Sunday also showed the number of people being treated for the disease in intensive care units (ICUs) has fallen for the 20th consecutive day, by 29 to 3,515, almost half the total five weeks ago.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

France has been gradually loosening its lockdown since the start of May and hopes to lift all major restrictions by the end of June.

The country’s COVID-19 contact-tracing app has now been downloaded by 16.5 million people, or 24.6 percent of the French population, the minister for digital affairs said earlier, surpassing the minimum level it needed to work efficiently.

After a slow start, France’s vaccination campaign has been gaining pace lately, with 34.5 percent of the total population having received at least one shot as of Sunday and 14.5 percent two shots.

Read more:

Indian state unable to procure COVID-19 shots directly from Moderna

Bahrain suspends entry from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh due to COVID-19

Vaccines effective against Indian COVID-19 variant: UK officials

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany
Israeli police escort Jewish settlers in visit to al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem Israeli police escort Jewish settlers in visit to al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem
Top Content
Armed man attempts to attack Imam at Mecca’s Grand Mosque Armed man attempts to attack Imam at Mecca’s Grand Mosque
CDC recommends further studies after heart inflammation reported in vaccinated people CDC recommends further studies after heart inflammation reported in vaccinated people
Hamas defiant with military parade, appearance of top leader Hamas defiant with military parade, appearance of top leader
Israeli police escort Jewish settlers in visit to al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem Israeli police escort Jewish settlers in visit to al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem
Elon Musk tweets support for cryptocurrencies compared to traditional currency Elon Musk tweets support for cryptocurrencies compared to traditional currency
Democratic Republic of Congo’s Nyiragongo volcano erupts sparking panic Democratic Republic of Congo’s Nyiragongo volcano erupts sparking panic
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More