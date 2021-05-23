.
Saudi Arabia reports 1,067 COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

Saudi Arabia Minister of Health, Dr. Tawfiq al-Rabiah, had received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and showcased his “Health Passport” on the “Tawakkalna” app. (Via @TawakkalnaApp Twitter)
Coronavirus

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia on Sunday reported 1,067 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 440,914 and the death toll to 7,249, according to the Ministry of Health.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The number of recoveries rose by 895 to 424,690.

The Kingdom’s Ministry of Health spokesman said that “75 percent of recently detected [COVID-19] cases are due to family gatherings.”

The number of administered COVID-19 vaccine doses in Saudi Arabia has exceeded 12 million and 800 thousand doses, the spokesman said on Sunday, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The spokesman said the coronavirus pandemSaudi Arabia reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,142 cases in 24 hoursic is still ongoing, and called on people to adhere to COVID-19 precautionary measures in order to reach the targeted immunity.

Saudi Arabia reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,142 cases in 24 hours

Over 10,000 Saudi citizens traveled abroad in first 24 hours after flights resumed

