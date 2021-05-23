Saudi Arabia reports 1,067 COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

Saudi Arabia on Sunday reported 1,067 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 440,914 and the death toll to 7,249, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of recoveries rose by 895 to 424,690.

The Kingdom’s Ministry of Health spokesman said that “75 percent of recently detected [COVID-19] cases are due to family gatherings.”

The number of administered COVID-19 vaccine doses in Saudi Arabia has exceeded 12 million and 800 thousand doses, the spokesman said on Sunday, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The spokesman said the coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing, and called on people to adhere to COVID-19 precautionary measures in order to reach the targeted immunity.

