.
.
.
.
Language

UAE records 1,591 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in 24 hours

A view of Abu dhabi's Emirates Palace. (WAM)
A view of Abu dhabi's Emirates Palace. (WAM)
Coronavirus

UAE records 1,591 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in 24 hours

Followed Unfollow

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates confirmed 1,591 new coronavirus infections, 1,569 recoveries and three deaths over 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Sunday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The UAE’s health authorities carried out 236,993 COVID-19 tests to determine the latest numbers.

The country’s death toll and total recoveries increased to 1,648 and 534,481 respectively, according to NCEMA.

There are currently 18,387 active coronavirus cases within the UAE and the total diagnosed cases since the beginning of the outbreak mounted to 554,516.

Sunday’s numbers indicate a slight decline from Saturday’s 1,596 cases and four deaths.

The UAE has vaccinated over 73 percent of its eligible population over the age of 16 and almost 80 percent of its senior citizens. NCEMA reported that as of Sunday, over 12 million vaccine doses had been administered since the rollout of the UAE’s immunization campaign in December 2020.

Read more:

UAE reports 1,596 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in 24 hours

UAE vaccinates over 73 pct of people over 16 years old against COVID-19

Dubai targets over 5.5 mln overseas tourists this year

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
CDC recommends further studies after heart inflammation reported in vaccinated people CDC recommends further studies after heart inflammation reported in vaccinated people
Israeli raids destroyed 50 pct of Gaza’s water network, affecting 800,000 people: UN Israeli raids destroyed 50 pct of Gaza’s water network, affecting 800,000 people: UN
Top Content
Armed man attempts to attack Imam at Mecca’s Grand Mosque Armed man attempts to attack Imam at Mecca’s Grand Mosque
CDC recommends further studies after heart inflammation reported in vaccinated people CDC recommends further studies after heart inflammation reported in vaccinated people
Investigation underway after fire erupts in Lebanon’s Beirut port: Security sources Investigation underway after fire erupts in Lebanon’s Beirut port: Security sources
Hamas defiant with military parade, appearance of top leader Hamas defiant with military parade, appearance of top leader
Democratic Republic of Congo’s Nyiragongo volcano erupts sparking panic Democratic Republic of Congo’s Nyiragongo volcano erupts sparking panic
Elon Musk tweets support for cryptocurrencies compared to traditional currency Elon Musk tweets support for cryptocurrencies compared to traditional currency
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More