UAE records 1,591 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates confirmed 1,591 new coronavirus infections, 1,569 recoveries and three deaths over 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Sunday.

The UAE’s health authorities carried out 236,993 COVID-19 tests to determine the latest numbers.

The country’s death toll and total recoveries increased to 1,648 and 534,481 respectively, according to NCEMA.

There are currently 18,387 active coronavirus cases within the UAE and the total diagnosed cases since the beginning of the outbreak mounted to 554,516.

Sunday’s numbers indicate a slight decline from Saturday’s 1,596 cases and four deaths.

The UAE has vaccinated over 73 percent of its eligible population over the age of 16 and almost 80 percent of its senior citizens. NCEMA reported that as of Sunday, over 12 million vaccine doses had been administered since the rollout of the UAE’s immunization campaign in December 2020.

