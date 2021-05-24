Dubai expands COVID-19 vaccination drive to 12-year-olds and up

Dubai has expanded its COVID-19 immunization drive to a younger age group by opening up booking slots for 12 to 15-year-olds for the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine, according to Dubai Media Office.

Parents can now book a vaccination appointment for this age group using Dubai Health Authority (DHA) mobile application.

. @DHA_Dubai further expands its COVID-19 vaccination campaign by opening up booking slots for 12 to 15-year-olds for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Parents can now book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment for this age group by using the DHA app. pic.twitter.com/NZ7Q7OgLw2 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 23, 2021

Earlier on Sunday, the United Arab Emirates confirmed 1,591 new coronavirus infections, 1,569 recoveries and three deaths over 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported.

The UAE’s health authorities carried out 236,993 COVID-19 tests to determine the latest numbers.

The UAE has vaccinated over 73 percent of its eligible population over the age of 16 and almost 80 percent of its senior citizens. NCEMA reported that as of Sunday, over 12 million vaccine doses had been administered since the rollout of the UAE’s immunization campaign in December 2020.

