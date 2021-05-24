.
.
.
.
Language

Dubai expands COVID-19 vaccination drive to 12-year-olds and up

People wear protective masks, following an outbreak of coronavirus, as they walk at Global Village in Dubai. (Reuters)
People wear protective masks, following an outbreak of coronavirus, as they walk at Global Village in Dubai. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Dubai expands COVID-19 vaccination drive to 12-year-olds and up

Followed Unfollow

Souad El Skaf, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Dubai has expanded its COVID-19 immunization drive to a younger age group by opening up booking slots for 12 to 15-year-olds for the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine, according to Dubai Media Office.

Parents can now book a vaccination appointment for this age group using Dubai Health Authority (DHA) mobile application.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Earlier on Sunday, the United Arab Emirates confirmed 1,591 new coronavirus infections, 1,569 recoveries and three deaths over 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The UAE’s health authorities carried out 236,993 COVID-19 tests to determine the latest numbers.

The UAE has vaccinated over 73 percent of its eligible population over the age of 16 and almost 80 percent of its senior citizens. NCEMA reported that as of Sunday, over 12 million vaccine doses had been administered since the rollout of the UAE’s immunization campaign in December 2020.

Read more:

UAE vaccinates over 73 pct of people over 16 years old against COVID-19

Post-pandemic travel boom predicted among young professionals: Travel experts

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany
Israeli police escort Jewish settlers in visit to al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem Israeli police escort Jewish settlers in visit to al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem
Top Content
CDC recommends further studies after heart inflammation reported in vaccinated people CDC recommends further studies after heart inflammation reported in vaccinated people
Ship owner says Suez Canal was at fault over Ever Given grounding: Lawyer Ship owner says Suez Canal was at fault over Ever Given grounding: Lawyer
UAE removed from US intellectual property watchlist UAE removed from US intellectual property watchlist
Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany
Bahrain suspends entry from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh due to COVID-19 Bahrain suspends entry from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh due to COVID-19
Indian state unable to procure COVID-19 shots directly from Moderna Indian state unable to procure COVID-19 shots directly from Moderna
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More