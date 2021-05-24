White House says it hopes WHO COVID-19 investigation can be more transparent

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday the US could not confirm a Wall Street Journal report on the origins of COVID-19 and needed more information.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Three researchers from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) sought hospital care in November 2019, a month before China reported the first cases of COVID-19, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing a US intelligence report.

Psaki said the US hopes the World Health Organization can move into a more transparent investigation of the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more:

Coronavirus: WHO wants invite to join investigation into virus origins

Wuhan lab staff sought hospital care before COVID-19 outbreak disclosed: WSJ

Indian, S.African COVID-19 variants found in Americas, WHO expert says