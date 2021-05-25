.
Algeria plans strict COVID-19 health measures as it prepares to resume flights

A worker wearing a protective suit disinfects a bus station, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Algiers, Algeria March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Coronavirus

Reuters

Algeria will impose strict health measures on passengers when it partially resumes international flights next month, the prime minister’s office said on Monday.

The North African country last week said it would reopen air borders on June 1, but with only five flights a day from and to three local airports.

Passengers must have a negative result for COVID-19 from an RT-PCR test dated less than 36 hours before the date of travel to Algeria, the prime minister’s office said.

All passengers would be quarantined for five days in hotels at their expense, and the quarantine would be extended to 10 days for those who test positive for COVID-19 at the end of the first five days, it added.

“These conditions must be met before boarding,” it said in a statement.

Algeria closed its borders in March 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic spread. It resumed domestic flights in December last year. It has so far reported 127,107 coronavirus cases, including 3,426 deaths.

