EU expects to administer over a billion vaccine shots by end of September

The European Union expects to have received more than a billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of September from four drugmakers, a document presented to EU leaders on Tuesday shows.

The document, seen by Reuters and prepared by the European Commission, shows the EU is confident of having enough vaccines to immunize its entire eligible population by the end of September, well beyond the initial goal of inoculating 70 percent of the adult population by the end of the summer.

More precisely, the EU expects to get 413 million doses in the second quarter of this year, and another 529 million in the July-September period. It received 106 million vaccines in the first quarter.

By the end of the year, the EU expects to receive another 452 million doses, for a total of 1.5 billion.

The estimates take into account only vaccines from four drugmakers: Pfizer-BionTech, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca and Moderna.

They exclude doses from German biotech firm CureVac and French drugmaker Sanofi, which have signed contracts with the EU for hundreds of millions of doses but are struggling to develop their vaccines and get them approved by EU regulators.

The numbers are in line with public commitments and previous announcements, but also include previously unknown targets for the second half of the year.

The EU has also said it plans to share this year at least 100 million doses with poorer nations outside the bloc.

EU leaders meeting on Tuesday confirmed that commitment in a joint document but did not make it more ambitious after the Commission’s estimates on deliveries. Vaccines could also be used for a third shot or against variants.

“We need hundreds of millions more doses,” World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday, after thanking the EU for its commitment to donating 100 million vaccines.

The COVAX program for distributing vaccines across the world, backed by the WHO and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, has so far shipped only about 70 million vaccines of the 2 billion planned for this year, as wealthy nations have reserved most of those available.

