.
.
.
.
Language

India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since April 14

Rohan Aggarwal, 26, a resident doctor treating patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), tends to a patient during his 27-hour shift at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi, India, May 1, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Rohan Aggarwal, 26, a resident doctor treating patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), tends to a patient during his 27-hour shift at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi, India, May 1, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since April 14

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Bengaluru

Published: Updated:
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia’s Seera Group readies itself for influx of international travelers Saudi Arabia’s Seera Group readies itself for influx of international travelers
Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany
Top Content
Rare protests in Oman over jobs draw massive police response Rare protests in Oman over jobs draw massive police response
Corpse found in dinosaur statue after man fell in trying to grab dropped phone: Media Corpse found in dinosaur statue after man fell in trying to grab dropped phone: Media
Ethiopia denounces US move to restrict visas over Tigray war Ethiopia denounces US move to restrict visas over Tigray war
White House says it hopes WHO COVID-19 investigation can be more transparent White House says it hopes WHO COVID-19 investigation can be more transparent
Lebanon’s banking sector did not collapse, says Central Bank Gov. Riad Salameh Lebanon’s banking sector did not collapse, says Central Bank Gov. Riad Salameh
Military advisor to Iran’s Khamenei quits presidential race for top judge Raisi Military advisor to Iran’s Khamenei quits presidential race for top judge Raisi
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More