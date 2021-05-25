.
Saudi Arabia reports 14 COVID-19 deaths, 1,389 new cases in 24 hours

This Oct. 27, 2012 file aerial image taken from a helicopter shows the Abraj Al-Bait Tower in the Saudi holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (AP)
Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia has reported 1,389 new COVID-19 cases and 14 virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

The latest figures bring the Kingdom’s death toll from the virus to 7,278 and the total number of recorded cases to 443,460.

Meanwhile, there were 912 recoveries, bringing the total number to 426,589.

Mecca saw the most new cases, with 422, while 380 were detected in the capital Riyadh.

