Sweden to donate around 3 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX in 2021

A nurse prepares to administer the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine under the COVAX scheme against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Eka Kotebe General Hospital in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 13, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters, Stockholm 

Sweden will donate 3 million doses vaccine to the COVAX facility in 2021, up from a previous pledge of 1 million doses, Sweden’s government said in a statement on Monday.

“In this way Sweden contributes to more than our share of the EU’s target of donating at least 100 million doses to low- and middle-income countries in 2021,” the government said in the statement.

Sweden said earlier in May it would donate 1 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to COVAX.

The COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), aims to secure 2 billion vaccine doses for lower-income countries by the end of 2021.

