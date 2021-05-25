Sweden to donate around 3 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX in 2021

Sweden will donate 3 million doses vaccine to the COVAX facility in 2021, up from a previous pledge of 1 million doses, Sweden’s government said in a statement on Monday.



“In this way Sweden contributes to more than our share of the EU’s target of donating at least 100 million doses to low- and middle-income countries in 2021,” the government said in the statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Sweden said earlier in May it would donate 1 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to COVAX.



The COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), aims to secure 2 billion vaccine doses for lower-income countries by the end of 2021.

Read more:

Sweden sees slowing third COVID-19 wave but infections still high

WHO urges rich countries to donate shots to COVAX instead of vaccinating children

Swedish concert venue renamed in tribute to DJ Avicii