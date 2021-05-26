.
.
.
.
Language

Japan to start vaccinating Olympics athletes from June 1: Officials 

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walks past the Olympic rings in front of the Japan Olympics Museum, in Tokyo, Japan March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
A woman walks past the Olympic rings in front of the Japan Olympics Museum, in Tokyo, Japan. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Japan to start vaccinating Olympics athletes from June 1: Officials 

Followed Unfollow

Bloomberg

Published: Updated:

Japan will begin vaccinating its Olympic athletes from June 1, as the country moves ahead with preparations for the Games despite looming doubts over whether they can be held.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The vaccines will cover around 600 athletes and 1,000 staffers who will be in close contact with them, such as coaches, officials from the Japanese Olympic Committee said at a briefing in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The doses will be administered at Japan’s National Training Center on a voluntary basis.

While Japan’s vaccination program currently covers those 65 or over, as well as medical workers, athletes taking part in the Games can be vaccinated under a donation agreement reached between the International Olympic Committee and Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE to provide doses to athletes.

Japan says US travel warning for virus won’t hurt Olympians Sports Japan says US travel warning for virus won’t hurt Olympians

The agreement, reached earlier this month, was the latest in a series of moves aimed at assuaging fears surrounding the Games, which intensified Tuesday after the US said Americans should avoid traveling to Japan amid a recent rise in cases.

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to begin July 23.

Tamayo Marukawa, the minister in charge of the Olympics, said Tuesday that Japan will receive around 20,000 vaccine doses, which will also be given to those working at the games, such as interpreters and referees, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Although Japan has been criticized for the late start to its vaccination campaign, the pace has picked up in recent weeks, with the country inoculating around 400,000 people a day. Almost 10 million doses have been administered to date.

Read more:

Japan says US travel warning for virus won’t hurt Olympians

US warns against all travel to Japan as Olympics loom

Japan opens mass vaccination centers two months before Olympic Games

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Polls open across Syria for presidential elections Polls open across Syria for presidential elections
Saudi Arabia’s Seera Group readies itself for influx of international travelers Saudi Arabia’s Seera Group readies itself for influx of international travelers
Top Content
Oman’s Sultan Haitham orders government to implement job schemes following protests Oman’s Sultan Haitham orders government to implement job schemes following protests
Ethiopia began second phase of filling Grand Renaissance Dam early May, says Sudan Ethiopia began second phase of filling Grand Renaissance Dam early May, says Sudan
Russia fines Google 6 mln roubles for failing to delete content deemed ‘illegal’ Russia fines Google 6 mln roubles for failing to delete content deemed ‘illegal’
Most Middle Eastern citizens trust government responses to COVID-19: Report Most Middle Eastern citizens trust government responses to COVID-19: Report
The war on Gaza further exposes Hezbollah’s hypocritical duplicity The war on Gaza further exposes Hezbollah’s hypocritical duplicity
Iraqi protesters take to streets, decry rising number of targeted killings Iraqi protesters take to streets, decry rising number of targeted killings
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More